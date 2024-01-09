Obituary: Kay Lynn (Kuether) Burrington

It’s with profound sadness and broken hearts we share the passing of Kay Lynn Burrington on January 2nd, 2024. Kay was born on June 20,1960 in Fargo, North Dakota; her family moved to California in 1965 and then to Great Falls. In 1977, she graduated high school at CMR.

Kay met her husband Grant Burrington while cruising Central Avenue with her sister as soon as she moved to Montana. Kay and Grant were married August 1,1981 and they had one daughter Melissa Sue, they divorced a few years later. She started dating Carl Kriedeman in 1985 whom she later married and they had their son Logan; they divorced in 1995.

Kay enjoyed working with people and had a variety of occupations, such as bartender, server, cook and personal support worker. She worked at the Great Falls Airport Restaurant, KFC, Rainbow Hotel, West Side Vets Club, QLC and along side her mom who owned Lippis Kitchen.

Some of Kay’s hobbies included crafting, painting and drawing, jewelry making, and gardening. She was an excellent cook, she loved her family, her dogs and taking care of people.

Kay is survived by her parents Cathy and Dennis Kuether; daughter Melissa Ruiz and son Logan Kriedeman. Kay is also survived by her sister Debbie Renaud (Gordon); brothers Mike Larson (Dolores) and Scott Kuether; grandchildren Andreas(Johnnie), Markos(Alexis), Devante and Angelo, Jameson, Taya, Amyah and Iyla; great granddaughter Lennie Mae; nephews Steven(Mel), Darryl and Dallas(Shauna) Renaud, Michael (Shelbie) and Mitch (Brittany) Larson; great nephews Christopher and Oliver, Parker and Ashton.; great nieces Odessa and Lainey; she is also survived by her dogs Princess and Boo, who miss her terribly.

