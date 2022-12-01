Obituary: Keith M. Johnson

Keith M. Johnson, 67, passed away due to natural causes at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Monday, November 21, 2022. Keith was born on January 27, 1955, in Anaconda to Verner and Lorene (Schoepp) Johnson. They moved to Havre while Keith was young, and he attended school there, graduating from Havre High School in 1974.

He worked on oil rigs for a while and trained as a restaurant butcher. He attended Northern Montana College, majoring in business, and began working at Andy’s Supper Club where he met Denora Reichelt. The couple married in 1980, and remained in Havre where they raised their daughter, Kim, and their granddaughter SidDora. Keith worked at Andy’s and drove school buses before beginning his career with Coca Cola Bottling Company, delivering their products along the Hi-Line. He retired in 2022, and lost Denora a couple of months later.

Keith loved the outdoors, and hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. He enjoyed playing board games and cards with his family, watching Star Wars movies and watching old westerns with his beloved wife, Denny. Keith also enjoyed traveling. He loved his daughter and adored his granddaughter. His personal relationship with and faith in God enabled him to move through the most devastating losses with peace.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Kim Christine Johnson of Great Falls; granddaughter, SidDora Johnson of Havre; siblings, Deb (Ed) Kanduch of Richland, WA, Judi (Ron) Surina of Anaconda, Darla (Jim) Cook of Havre, and Kurt (Renae) Johnson of Great Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.

