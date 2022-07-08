Obituary: Kelley Kaye Walker

This beautiful soul of 52 years from Great Falls, MT passed away on July 5, 2022, in the early morning hours. Kelley Kaye Walker was born on February 18, 1970, to Anna and Frank Hearn in Great Falls, MT. She was the youngest of 8 siblings.

Kelley was passionate about gardening, crafting, upcycling, animals, nature, and family. She had an amazing green thumb and a kindness that wildlife could sense. She was able to see beauty where most people could not, and she tried to create beauty where she saw some was needed.

She is survived by her children Dusty, Tracy, and Katasha; fiancé, Dean; brothers, Richard, Leon, Ron, and Frank; and her grandchildren, Atreyu, Theo, Khaleesi, Loki, Ellen, Jeffery, and Keldan.