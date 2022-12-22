Obituary: Kelly Hugh Davey

Kelly Hugh Davey was born on August 12, 1956, to JoElyn and William Davey in Great Falls. Kelly passed away from pneumonia and complications from diabetes.

He attended schools in Great Falls and earned his GED, which he was very proud of. Kelly was an artist specializing in bone marrow carvings, depicting nature and wildlife. He made so many beautiful pieces. He was an accomplished artist.

Kelly almost always had an open-door policy to his home. He had some challenges in his life, so he understood his friends and family had challenges as well. Kelly was an amazing person and was empathetic to those who touched his heart.

Kelly is survived by his mother, JoElyn Ball; girlfriend, Debra Poitra; grandchildren, Leland and Emil, Destany, Meliha Poitra. Kelly loved his girlfriend, Debbie. She and the grandchildren were with Kelly until the very end. He is also survived by his sisters, Stephanie Paul, Darcie Davey, Shannon (Tim Heisler) Ball, Kari (Paul) Lamb, all of Great Falls, and Jill Davey of Idaho; three brothers, Brad (Rhonda Addison) Davey of Great Falls, Don (Sharon) Ball of Nebraska, and Bill Davey of California.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

