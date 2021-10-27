Obituary: Ken Lemanski

Kenneth Michael Lemanski, 37, of Cascade passed away on October 20, 2021. Ken was born on March 13, 1984 at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, MI to Kenneth Sr. and Cynthia (Reading) Lemanski. Ken graduated from Sumter High in Sumter, SC in May 2003.

He then went on to join the USAF where he would work as USAF AGE mechanic and Civil Engineering Facility Manager. He served proudly and retired from Malmstrom AFB 819th Red Horse Squadron after 3 overseas deployments and 4 tours overseas.

It was while serving his country that he met the love of his life, Crystal, at Sheppard AFB tech school. The two were wed on June 22, 2007 and would spend the next 14 glorious years together. The last 5 in Cascade, where Ken served on the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, Cascade County I-15 QRU, Volunteer EMT, member of the Cascade Lions Club, youth wrestling, T-ball, and football coach as well as Girl Scout Leader. He somehow managed to find time to enjoy the hunting and fishing the area has to offer.