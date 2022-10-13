Obituary: Kenneth B. Parsons

The good Lord took Kenneth “Ken” B. Parsons, 60, of Great Falls, Montana home on October 9, 2022, after a long battle with Scleroderma. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Ken graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1980. He joined the Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant in 2000 after 20 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued working at Malmstrom Air Force Base as a federal employee as a Superintendent of Roads and Grounds. He then went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in 2010 as a Construction Inspector.

Ken is survived by his wife, Amy (Roller) Parsons; children, Christopher (Stephanie) Parsons, Joshua (Jacklyn) Parsons, and Erica (Andy) Newcomer; siblings, Timothy Parsons, Richard (Moghnia) Parsons, and Kathy (Dale) Drury; and many other beloved family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

