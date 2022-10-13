Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Kenneth B. Parsons

Kenneth “Ken” B. Parsons, 60, of Great Falls, Montana
Family Photo
Kenneth “Ken” B. Parsons, 60, of Great Falls, Montana
Kenneth “Ken” B. Parsons, 60, of Great Falls, Montana
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 13:51:23-04

The good Lord took Kenneth “Ken” B. Parsons, 60, of Great Falls, Montana home on October 9, 2022, after a long battle with Scleroderma. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Ken graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1980. He joined the Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant in 2000 after 20 years of service. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued working at Malmstrom Air Force Base as a federal employee as a Superintendent of Roads and Grounds. He then went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in 2010 as a Construction Inspector.

Ken is survived by his wife, Amy (Roller) Parsons; children, Christopher (Stephanie) Parsons, Joshua (Jacklyn) Parsons, and Erica (Andy) Newcomer; siblings, Timothy Parsons, Richard (Moghnia) Parsons, and Kathy (Dale) Drury; and many other beloved family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

RECENT OBITUARIES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App