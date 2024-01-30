Obituary: Kenneth Clifford Christofferson

Ken was born to Carl Christofferson and Marguerite Tyler in Fort Benton, Montana on February 12th, 1940. He was raised on the family homestead farm in Big Sandy where from a young age he acquired a passion for agriculture. Ken passed away peacefully in his home in Missoula at the age of 83 from natural causes.

In the summer of 1962 Ken met Leslie Schulte of Glendive in Great Falls on Broadwater Bay and on December 13th of that same year they married at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Ken and Leslie were blessed to have three children: Fr. Kevin Christofferson, a priest of the Diocese of Helena, Sherie Caldwell of Missoula, and Andrea McOmber of Bozeman. Ken and Leslie raised their family on a farm north of Great Falls on the Bootlegger Trail, and in addition to farming Ken ran a construction company and built many homes in Great Falls.

Ken enjoyed bowling on a local league and sponsored a team for several years. He also loved fishing, camping, reading, and spending time with his family.

Ken is survived by his oldest brother Orval (Faye), his three children; Fr. Kevin, Sherie (Scott) and their three children, MacKenzie, Shay (Antonio), and Abigail, and two great grandchildren, Javier, and Serephine; Andrea (Ken) and their four children, Kenslie, Timothy, Nathan and Kate, and great grandson Kaelum and many loved nephews and nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

