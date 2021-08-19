Obituary: Kenneth David Stotts

Kenneth David Stotts passed away suddenly at his home in Longmont, CO on July 11, 2020, at the age of 60. Ken's cause of death was a severe stroke. Ken was born to Evelyn Charters Stotts (Featherston) and Donald Leroy Stotts in Spokane, WA on October 16, 1959.

Ken and his family moved from Spokane, WA to Great Falls, MT in 1965, and Ken grew up in Great Falls. Ken attended Riverview Elementary, North Junior High and CM Russell High School in Great Falls. Ken attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT and received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in musical education. Ken also attended Wichita State University and received a master’s degree in vocal performance.

His funeral was held in Longmont, CO on June 29, 2020. Messages and video tributes can be posted to his Facebook page, which will also be kept as an ongoing memorial. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT on SATURDAY August 28, 2021 at 2pm.