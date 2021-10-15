Obituary: Kenneth John Seman

Kenneth John Seman was born on April 21, 1937, to Elizabeth and John Seman in Great Falls, Montana as the last of three children He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Peace Hospice.

Growing up in Great Falls, he attended McKinley grade school, St. Gerard’s grade school, Paris Gibson Junior High, and Great Falls High School. After a few years at the College of Great Falls, his strong work ethic served him well at Gamers/Sweetheart Bread as a delivery vendor in addition to delivery and sales with National Laundry Co. He finished his career with over 21 years in the Great Falls School District as a janitorial technician at East Junior High.

He married the love of his life, Shirley Froehlich from Missoula, on June 16, 1962. In the following years, three children were added to the mix, Daniel (Valerie) Seman of Missoula, Sharyl Saalfeld of Great Falls, and Connie (Randy) Peck of Great Falls.