Obituary: Kenneth "Ken" Charles McQuire

Kenneth “Ken” C. McQuire passed away peacefully at Benefis Healthcare on July 8, 2024, with his family by his side.

He was born May 27, 1940, to Rosella and Joe McQuire. Ken served in the Marine Corps and spent 33 years working for the United States Postal Service.

Ken is survived by his son, Sam (Connie) of Ballantine; grandchildren, Brieanna (Chris) Wrenn of Cameron, NC, Brandon Wallace and Sydney Williams, both of Ballantine; 5 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Braxton, Wyatt, Cash, and Sayla; as well as adopted daughter, Elizabeth Kippenhan and brother, Harold Neil Andersen.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

