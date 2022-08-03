Obituary: Kenton "Ken" Herbrett Goldsmith

Kenton Herbrett Goldsmith, 56, died of a massive heart attack on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1965, in Sidney, Montana, but grew up in Great Falls.

He graduated from Great Falls High School and followed in his dad footsteps of being an agent for Western Airlines/Delta Airlines. Through the airline he worked in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and Dallas, Texas where he bought his favorite toy, a brand new 97 Camaro. He was still driving this car daily for the rest of his life.

Montana and family brought him back to us. After his mother passed away in 2008, he moved in with his dad to be a companion for the next 15 years of his life.