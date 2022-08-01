Obituary: Kerry Keith "Peanut" Murphy

Kerry Keith Murphy "Peanut" lived from June 27, 1956, in Butte, MT to July 28, 2022, in Great Falls. Peanut was a proud elder of Little Shell Tribe. He was born to CeCilia DuCharme Murphy and Michael Zeno Murphy.

He attended schools in GF, going onto trade school for cosmetology. He was known and sought after for hair. He was a sawyer and a wildland firefighter. Peanut helped many people as a treatment tech with RMTC or as a Firekeeper with Warrior Down, taking some clients to sweatlodge. He was a strong believer in his Native ways.

Kerry Keith married his first love, Pat DeBerry. They had three children, Kerry Jean, Delilah Day, and Keith Alan. He later went on to have his daughters, Vanessa and Melanie with Rita Henderson before she passed. Lastly, he married Celia Gilbert, and they had Cody and Brandon before they divorced.