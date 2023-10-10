Obituary: Kimari-Jhette DaniElla Keatts

Kimari-Jhette DaniElla Keatts departed this life in the loving arms of her mother and father on Thursday, September 28, 2023. She was born two months premature on July 23, 2023, in Missoula, MT with a diagnosis of Trisomy 18 (Edward’s Syndrome).

She had defied so many odds in the short amount of time she was here with us. Kimari-Jhette entered this world with an enormous amount of strength, resilience, and perseverance. She looked into her mommy and daddy’s eyes with pure light and an unconditional love that will never die.. She has touched the lives of many family and friends, and also the wonderful NICU staff in Missoula, MT who cared for her. She longed to be held and cuddled by her mommy and daddy and showed that she had no worry in the world while in their arms. The thoughts and prayers received by loved ones have provided the strength to endure this path. Fly high, our little Indian Warrior Princess. You are so loved.

She is survived by her mom and dad, Nikki Breen and William Keatts; big sister, Shea Breen; big brothers, Billy Keatts, Naevean Keatts, and Karter Keatts; great-grandfather and grandmother, Dale and Janice Riggin; grandfather, Jeffrey (Mary) Brown; grandmother, Patricia A Keatts; aunts and uncles, Kerry Murphy, Delilah (Matthew) LeTempt, Keith (Thao Le) Murphy, Susie (Fish Stump) Keatts, Ray Keatts, Stefanie (Joe Alderdice) Keatts, Rose DeBerry, Patricia J. Keatts, Derek (Lauren) Brown, Ryan (Amy) Brown, and Laci (Zebb) Gage; and many cousins and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

