Obituary: Kimber Lingscheit Heins

Kimber Lingscheit Heins passed away on February 6th, 2023. She was born April 23, 1964 in Great Falls, Montana.

She loved and cherished her dog Sparky a.k.a. “poopoo”, and her cat Gracie.

Her wit and humor will be missed by all that knew her. She is free from struggle and at peace!

She is survived by her wonderful children, Tevin and Amanda Heins, Tessa Alcock, and Tayton LaPointe; her mother, Patsy Lingscheit and stepfather, Ken Kariya; her sister, Tamra Foster and brother-in-law John Foster; her nieces, Danns Larson and Jordan and Jared McCoy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



