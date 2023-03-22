Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Michelle Brannon

Kimberly “Kim” Michelle Brannon, age 36, passed unexpectedly in her sleep Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Great Falls. Kimberly was born in Berwick, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1986, to Tom and Joni Brannon. Kimberly attended Holy Family school where she met some of her life-long friends. She also attended Berwick area middle school and high school where she received the Baccalaureate Award when she graduated. After high school, Kim attended Johnson Bible College.

Kim was a lover of all things nature. She enjoyed, swimming, fishing, traveling, and spending time in the outdoors as much as possible. There was never an animal that Kim met that she didn’t befriend. The world was one big adventure for her. Hiking with her fur-children Cheech and Ouiza was one of the things Kim enjoyed most.

Kimberly is survived by her parents and best friends, Daniel “Thomas” Brannon Jr. and Joan Brannon (DeFini) of Great Falls; brothers Daniel Brannon and wife Amber of Great Falls, Joseph Brannon and wife Sarah of Great Falls, and Jared Baker of Doylestown, PA; two sisters, Krissie (Brannon) Milligan and husband, Kyle of Helena and Sandy Brannon of Helena; and many other beloved family and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

