Obituary: Kneelon Edward Teague

Kneelon E. Teague, 90, of Great Falls, and formerly of Shelby, entered the Lord’s Kingdom on July 13, 2023. Kneelon was born May 4, 1933, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Hazel and Jewell Teague. He graduated from Eldorado High School in 1951 with an ROTC scholarship. He attended the University of Oklahoma and studied Animal Science, wanting to become a veterinarian and work with his uncle who trained thoroughbred racehorses. Re-thinking his major, he graduated in 1955 with a degree in Petroleum Geology.

His Navy service after graduation would take him to many European countries. After his service, Kneelon was hired by Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, OK. He worked in the oil fields of North Dakota before he was hired by Cardinal Petroleum of Billings, MT. This is where he met his first wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Procive. They married in 1962, eventually settling in Shelby in 1968, and building their company, Teague Geological, Inc. Their three children, Melissa, John, and James were born and raised during this time. Kneelon discovered and worked many oil/gas fields all over the Northern Montana high line with some of the best oilmen that Montana has ever seen. Kneelon spent more than 38 years in Shelby. He and Betty were married for 35 years at the time of her passing in 1997.

Kneelon was lucky enough to find love again, and eventually married Carol Entner in 2000. Kneelon welcomed Carol's three kids and grandkids as his own. Upon Kneelon’s retirement in 2008, he and Carol moved to Great Falls where he would live out the remainder of his life. Throughout his life, Kneelon was an active member of the Jaycees, Kiwanis Club, Shriners, and was a Freemason. He enjoyed fishing, horseraces, Sooner football games, traveling and visiting all the children who are spread throughout the country.Carol passed away in 2018. Kneelon was a great optimist. He loved people, he found the good in everyone, had a compassionate heart, and was a faithful servant of God.

He is survived by his 3 children, Melissa (Jay) Wagner, John Teague, and James Teague; three stepchildren, Travis Entner, Kevin (Bea) Entner, and Lisa (Tony) Hering; grandchildren, Cameron Hering, Tyler Entner, Sam Teague, Joseph, and only granddaughter, Alexis Entner; sister, Patsy Tatum of Marshall, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind numerous friends throughout many communities.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



