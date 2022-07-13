Watch Now
Obituary: Kristi Lynn Francetich

Kristi Lynn Francetich, 68, passed away at Peace Hospice on July 10, 2022, with family by her side. She was born October 7, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Andrew and Caroline Francetich.

Although she graduated from White Sulphur Springs, she was always considered to be a Great Falls Bison. She was a bookkeeper at the Belt Valley Bank for 33 years.

She enjoyed yard work and flowers, cooking with a lot of butter, caring for her grandchildren, and working hard at everything she did.

She is survived by daughters Amber (Dennis) Osterman, Azure (Robert) Zarbock, and Airan Park; and grandchildren and many other loved ones.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

