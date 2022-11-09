Obituary: Kristin Nicole Heiman

Kristin Nicole Heiman was born on April 19,1980, and passed away on October 27, 2022. She was perfect — oh, not physically. Kristin battled health issues and depression for most of her adult life. She faced every challenge bravely and with grace. She always felt “these were the cards she was dealt, and she just had to play them.” Kristin was a kind, generous, loyal friend, a conscientious, principled young woman with a keen sense of justice and a huge heart filled with empathy for others, and the most loving daughter a parent could ask for. Kris was a wonderful “cat mom” to Stevie and Archie, as evidenced by the Chewy boxes delivered almost weekly by UPS and the “catio” she had built for them.

After graduating from Great Falls High School, she attended Gonzaga University, spending a year in Paris from where she was able to experience Europe. She enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of Belize. Kristin grew up taking and teaching dance classes, ballet and jazz. She taught French to grade schoolers and was a phlebotomist for the Red Cross. When her health allowed, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the animal shelter.

Her dad, Tom was her hero, and she his. He was her rock, helping and holding her up through so much. He preceded her in death, as did her grandparents. She is survived by her Momster, Connie; sister-cousin, Alex Strom; brother, Tommy (Jeanne); nephews, Spencer and Dallas; niece, Charley Sue; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



