Obituary: Kristina Marie Sabo Pittman

Kristina Marie Sabo Pittman, 36, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away February 27, 2023 at Hospice of Union County NC. Kristina was born in Great Falls, MT December 16, 1986 to Jack and Debbora Sabo. She was the 4th of 5 siblings. She grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 2005.

Soon after, she joined the Navy as an Aviation support equipment technician and started her new journey. She loved to travel. The Navy took her to Florida, Virginia, and California. Kristi had two young sons that were her life, Noah and Karter. She loved spending every minute she could with her boys. She loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, skiing, holidays, baking, the beach, the lake, family gatherings and family vacations. She had a love for watching football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She looked forward to the times her siblings would all be in town together and enjoy each others company.

In 2020 Kristi retired from the Navy and moved back to MT. She spent the next couple of years catching up on life and family time. She joined a local church and had a love for God. She spent most days at her sister’s house and enjoying retirement with her boys. In September 2022 Kristi moved to Charlotte, NC she took on a position helping the homeless find employment and giving out care packages to those in need. She felt it was her purpose and loved how rewarding it was to help people.

Kristina had the biggest heart and sarcastic sense of humor. She had a love for her family and friends and a contagious smile. She was fearless and had an invincible attitude. She will be missed by so many. Per her request there will not be a funeral. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Noah and Karter Pittman (Reuben Pittman); her older brothers, Jeffrey (Kim) Sabo, Jeremy (Lindsey) Sabo, and Jason (Sheena) Sabo; her little sister, Katie (Steve) McSwain; grandfather, Harvey Chisamore; 15 nieces and nephews; 2 great nieces; numerous aunts uncles and cousins; and her lifelong best friend, Erica (Hodke) Ferrin.

Carolina Cremation is assisting the Sabo/Pittman family. Online condolences can be shared by clicking here .

