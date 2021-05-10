Obituary: Kristy Lynn Anderson

With profound sadness, Kristy’s family conveys that “The Fun One” passed away from natural causes March 25, 2021. Kristy was the third born to Wesley and Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson. Her spiritual youth was developed at Grace Baptist Church where she served in numerous ministry capacities into adulthood. Kristy received her education in Great Falls schools, graduating from CM Russell High School in 1979. She attended college at MSU-Bozeman and MSU-Northern in Havre earning her B.S. in elementary education and early childhood development from MSU Bozeman.

Kristy applied her degree in a career with GFPS as a district-wide teacher over 20 years focusing on at-risk students. She was warmly greeted as “Miss A.” She particularly enjoyed several long-term assignments and was both firm and tender-hearted to her students and she was deeply appreciated by her fellow educators. Her legacy is encapsulated in her kindness and dedication to children. Kristy preferred the title “Guest Teacher” over ‘Sub’ and she would say she wasn’t Sub-anything! She excelled at being the primary care giver for her parents during their respective end of life.

Kristy was fiercely passionate about life, her love of animals, music, and art. She would boast she was Prince’s #1 MT Fan and dreamt of giving him a tour of Glacier Park.

Memorials are requested to the GF “Farm in the Dell”, an alternative to a town-based group home that provides residential and vocational opportunities in a rural, farm-like setting for adults with developmental disabilities (P.O. box 1273, Great Falls, MT 59403). A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Manchester Fire Hall with a luncheon afterward.