Obituary: Kyle James Shearin

Kyle J. Shearin came into this world in April of 1983, yearning for happiness and love. At 18, Kyle joined the Montana Air National Guard. He found his inner self nourished in unimaginable ways, serving for over 22 years, and ended as a Senior Master Sergeant with the 120th Airlift Wing, 120th Medical Group, Great Falls, Montana.

Shearin attended school in Great Falls, graduating from Charles M. Russell, in May 2001. He studied at both Montana State University-Great Falls with a concentration in Accounting and Waldorf College to complete the requirements for a Community College of the Air Force degree in Aircraft Armament Systems Technology and Public Health. He was awarded many medals and decorations during his military career, which he was proud of, but not openly shared.

Shearin graduated from the Aircraft Armament Systems Apprentice Course in March 2003, and then worked within that career field until 2013. He later served as the full time Public Health Technician and Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge. Shearin engaged in unit activities and training events within the state, nation, and internationally. As an Aircraft Armament Specialist, MSgt Shearin voluntarily deployed overseas to Balad Air Force Base, Iraq, in 2004 and 2008 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Kyle, of most things, had a love for his entire family, far and wide. He learned to live freely when he met his wife Precious. Karaoke and dancing in the living room, singing at the top of his lungs with his daughter, son, and family became a weekend ritual. He was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews, and Uncle Kyle was always fun and had a treat to share. One of Kyle's passions was food, and there wasn't a recipe out there he couldn't mess up, or a pie he couldn't drop, but he always kept on trying, and was open to sharing his masterful meal creations for any willing soul. The most endearing part of Kyle was the love he had for his children. Bantering and showing his comedic character with his son and singing while braiding his baby girl's hair or allowing her to paint his toenails, demonstrated the love they brought him. His heart was full and soft, and smile wide, when he was near them. He was his son's most beloved supporter, his daughter's strongest accomplice, and nothing compared to the bond they shared. When Kyle loved, he loved deeply and passionately.

He is survived by his wife, Precious; mother, Tensina (Mike) Smith; father, John Shearin; children, Parker and Londyn Shearin; along with siblings, nieces, and nephews, Andrea and Razzie Shearin, Jennifer (Ryder, Emry, and Rowan) Enright, Samual Shearin, and Caitlin (Kevin, Evy, Aemon, Cooper, Emma, Brianna, Faith, and Sullivan) Bray, Nikita Lorenzen, Rebecca and Joey Reed; stepfather Paul Frenick; and family; extended family in Florida with Grandpa Shearin, and his new family, Precious' parents, Lalaine Dedicatoria and Albert Librojo; and siblings, Ailyzha, Loula, and Ailaine Librojo.

