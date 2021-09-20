Obituary: Kyra Kathleen Frandsen

Kyra Kathleen (Klundt) Frandsen, 51, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City, UT, due to complications of a recent diagnosis of Leukemia. Kyra was born on March 5, 1970, to Orville and Jean (Lattin) Klundt, in Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1988, and at the age of 18, she proudly joined the United States Navy; serving honorably for twelve years. Soon after joining the Navy, Kyra married the love of her life, Mike Frandsen, on September 30, 1989.

After traveling around the world, Kyra and Mike settled in Fallon, NV, where they raised their three children. Kyra valued family above all else, and she spent much of her time with the people she loved. She enjoyed cooking very large and delicious meals for her family, crafting, and golfing with her husband, friends, and the Fallon Women’s Golf Club. She was extremely detailed in her work, personal life and she took pride in her accomplishments. Kyra touched many lives with her short time on this earth and will be truly missed by all.