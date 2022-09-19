Obituary: LaDeen Williams

LaDeen Williams passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on February 15, 1946, to Ruby Lorriane and Merlin Stensrud. She owned a restaurant and bar. She loved painting, stained glasswork, and quilting.

LaDeen is survived by her husband, Robert Williams; daughters, Lashon Abell, Antionette Ocker, and Simone French; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.