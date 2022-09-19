Watch Now
Obituary: LaDeen Williams

LaDeen Williams was born on February 15, 1946, to Ruby Lorriane and Merlin Stensrud
Family Photo
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 12:44:31-04

LaDeen Williams passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on February 15, 1946, to Ruby Lorriane and Merlin Stensrud. She owned a restaurant and bar. She loved painting, stained glasswork, and quilting.

LaDeen is survived by her husband, Robert Williams; daughters, Lashon Abell, Antionette Ocker, and Simone French; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

