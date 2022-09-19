Obituary: LaDeen Williams

LaDeen Williams passed away on September 15, 2022. She was born on February 15, 1946, to Ruby Lorriane and Merlin Stensrud. She owned a restaurant and bar. She loved painting, stained glasswork, and quilting.
LaDeen is survived by her husband, Robert Williams; daughters, Lashon Abell, Antionette Ocker, and Simone French; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.
- Obituary: Rita Marie Murphy
- Obituary: Deborah Ann Gates
- Obituary: Richerd J. Hutchinson
- Obituary: John Harold Stuker
- Obituary: Nicole Marie Reddick
- Obituary: Styler Lee Edwards
- Obituary: Steven J. Milledge