Obituary: Laird Lloyd "Skip" Schuchard

Laird Lloyd “Skip” Schuchard was born on December 5, 1947, in Havre, MT to Laird, Sr. and Mae Schuchard. He passed away while in hospice on July 1, 2024, after a short battle with illness. He was surrounded by family and friends and will be missed by many who knew him.

Skip was raised in Great Falls. After graduating from Great Falls Catholic High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and served as a communications tech.

After his military service, Skip and his wife Marsha moved back to Great Falls where he was a communications engineer and radio personality for several local radio and T.V. stations. He was the man behind the man that produced the music over the airwaves. He was also a computer tech for many companies.

Skip was also a volunteer firefighter for the Ulm Fire Dept for several years before moving to Vaughn where he joined the Vaughn Fire Dept. Auxiliary.

Skip helped with the veteran stand downs and was a regular at the Great Falls Veterans Center where he has lasting friends and family.

He is survived by his brother, Jim Schuchard; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and David Payne; daughter, Sue (Schuchard) Stevens; son, Curt Schuchard; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tianna, Marrisa, Adriana, Janessa, D.J., and Nick.

