Obituary: LaMonte LeRoy Evans

We are saddened to announce the passing of LaMonte LeRoy Evans. LaMonte was born to Lillian and Charles Evans on February 24, 1937 in Sioux City, Iowa. LaMonte ascended to join our heavenly father on October 21, 2021 in Great Falls, Montana.

LaMonte was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Sarah, son Larry and grandson Malachy Galyan. Survivors include his sisters Karen Gallagher, Nancy Young, his sons Robert Evans and Mike Evans and daughters Angela Cahill and Kelly Evans.

LaMonte entered the U.S.A.F in December 1951 serving in France, Libya and Japan. He received training in Aero Medical Technician, Occupational Health, Military Medical ENT, Flight Medical Surgeon Assistant with flight medical services. LaMonte married his beloved bride Sarah Dewey on March 19th, 1955 and started their family. LaMonte attained the rank of Master Sergeant and was the medical administrative supervisor for the flight medicine office. He retired from Malmstrom in 1971.

His positivity, hard work, and humor made him the perfect fit as a realtor and tavern owner. LaMonte was drawn into owning and operating the Bar-S tavern on the Belt Highway. The new Bar-S remains a family’s legacy passed down and one of which he remained a silent partner and continued to be highly influential for its continued success.