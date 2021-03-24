Obituary: Lance Duane Davis

Husband, father, brother, uncle, and a friend to many, Lance Duane Davis passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on March 5, 1950, in Townsend, MT, where he attended public schools and graduated from Broadwater County High School in 1968.

After high school, Lance attended Seattle University for one year before transferring to the University of Montana in Missoula, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Lance began his teaching career in Laurel, and then in Roy, MT, where the special education teacher, Susan Trask, stole his heart. After four months of dating, they were married on June 12, 1976. Lance and Susan then moved to Riverton, WY, where they both started teaching. After teaching two years at Wind River High School, Lance changed career paths and began working at the Riverton Ranger newspaper in the printing department. While in Riverton, Lance and Susan welcomed their first son, Will, in 1980.

With printing ink running through his veins and new baby in tow, Lance and Susan decided to purchase the Judith Basin Press in Stanford, MT in 1981. During the early years at the press, Lance and Susan welcomed their second son, Cale, into the world in 1983. After 16 years of running the local newspaper, Lance decided a new career was needed. He began working at Basin State Bank in Stanford as a loan officer and IT specialist. Lance worked at the bank for 12 years, retiring in 2011.

Lance was a member of the C.M. Russell Stampede Club and volunteered for the Stanford Beautification Committee. He also served on the Stanford town council for four years, after surprisingly being elected through write-in votes.