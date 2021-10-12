Obituary: Lance Fletcher Logan

Lance Fletcher Logan passed away on October 7, 2021. Lance was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on November 21,1946. He graduated from Cranford High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly thereafter. He was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base as a corpsman. He helped with deliveries in the hospital OB ward from 1964-1968.

He met and married Leanne Schuette in 1971. They briefly lived in Cut Bank helping on the family farm before settling in Great Falls to raise their 3 children.

Lance and Leanne divorced later in life. In 2015, he married Ramona Boyton who was a true blessing to the entire family. She loved and cared for him after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. Lance passed at his home in Great Falls with his wife and family by his side.