Obituary: Lane A. Martinson

October 27, 1945 ~ August 12, 2021
Family Photo
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 14:43:45-04

Lane Almore Martinson 75, of Great Falls, passed away August 12, 2021. Lane was born on October 27, 1945 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Son of Erlin Martinson and Palma Hegg. He married the love of his life, Miriam (Macdonald) Martinson, in Auburn Washington on February 24, 1967.

A patient man, Lane, known to many as “Papa”, will be remembered for placing nothing above his beloved family. He volunteered his time at his church and with Boy Scout Troop #17. Lanes greatest pastimes were camping in the mountains, enjoying a “Barley Pop” and being the champion at every board and card game brought before him, cribbage being his favorite. His family will remember him for his constant love and support, all of the wonderful memories including the “Arby’s Meltdown” and the “A&W situation”.

Lane served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967, spending time in Fort Lewis, Washington (where he met his loving wife Miriam) and Vietnam. Upon returning from the service, he began a 38 year career at General Mills. After he retired, he worked part-time at City Motors. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

