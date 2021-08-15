Obituary: Lane A. Martinson

Lane Almore Martinson 75, of Great Falls, passed away August 12, 2021. Lane was born on October 27, 1945 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Son of Erlin Martinson and Palma Hegg. He married the love of his life, Miriam (Macdonald) Martinson, in Auburn Washington on February 24, 1967.

A patient man, Lane, known to many as “Papa”, will be remembered for placing nothing above his beloved family. He volunteered his time at his church and with Boy Scout Troop #17. Lanes greatest pastimes were camping in the mountains, enjoying a “Barley Pop” and being the champion at every board and card game brought before him, cribbage being his favorite. His family will remember him for his constant love and support, all of the wonderful memories including the “Arby’s Meltdown” and the “A&W situation”.