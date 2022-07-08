Obituary: LaNelle E. (Willett) Petersen

LaNelle E. (Willett) Petersen, 91, of Great Falls, passed away on July 4, 2022, at Peace Hospice with her family by her side. LaNelle was born January 29, 1931, to Ellen and Wilber Willett in Great Falls, MT.

LaNelle graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. On July 15th, 1950, she married Robert L. Petersen, a young farmer from the East Community of Brady, MT. LaNelle and Bob raised their four children on the farm surrounded by a large extended family.

LaNelle was active in the East Community, she belonged to the Golden West Lutheran Church where she played the organ and piano. In the early 80’s LaNelle became involved in politics and was the first female county commissioner from Pondera County. During her six-year term, LaNelle was proud to serve on the State Mental Health Board. After retirement, LaNelle and Bob traveled to Yuma, AZ for the winter months.

In 2010, LaNelle moved to Great Falls, it didn’t take her long to meet her new neighbors and LaNelle found a spiritual family at St. John’s Lutheran Church.