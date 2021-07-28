Watch
Obituary: Larrie Dene Vaughn

May 29, 1961 - July 26, 2021
Family Photo
Larrie Dene Vaughn, 60, of Great Falls, passed away on July 26, 2021. Larrie was born on May 29, 1961, in Austin, Minnesota to Lanny Vaughn and Janice (Birk) Vaughn. They later divorced. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School before going to work as a ranch hand. He loved hunting, going to the cabin, working on old trucks, and watching his favorite football team, the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Troy) Weninger and Janette (Billy) Foster; father, Lanny (Sue) Vaughn; mother, Janice Birk Vaughn; sisters, Brenda (Mike) Ellis, Jodi (Ferran) Mathena, and Wendy (Kevin) Fredd; brother Jamie (Tonya) Vaughn; and six grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

