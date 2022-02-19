Obituary: Larry Arthur Olson

Larry Arthur Olson passed away on February 7th, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on June 15th, 1943, in Minot, ND, Larry was one of the four children of Olaf and Constance Olson.

Though born in North Dakota, Larry was raised in Los Angeles, California and later moved to Montana in his early twenties. He eventually settled around the Great Falls area where he owned and operated his small business, Olson’s Upholstery for 30 years.

Larry loved his work, enjoyed the outdoors, as well as roping and exploring the Montana wilderness. He was known for his big, beautiful smile, charisma, and his love of spending time with friends and having a good laugh.