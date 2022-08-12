Obituary: Larry “Bubba” Ray Kline

Larry “Bubba” Ray Kline, 65, of Great Falls, MT passed away on August 10, 2022. Born on February 3rd, 1957, to Willard (Woody) and Barbara (Dykeman) Kline in Great Falls, MT. Bubba graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1976. After graduation, he joined the Montana Air National Guard. Bubba later received an honorable discharge due to an injury.

Bubba had a variety of occupations through the years, such as a groundskeeper for the Cascade County Fairgrounds, a detention officer at the Cascade County Detention Center, a laborer for Builders Supply, and a warehouseman at Western Ranch Supply.

Bubba went on to marry Lara (Osborne) Oswald on January 9th, 1993, in Great Falls, MT; The couple would go on to share 29 years of marriage and their four sons together.