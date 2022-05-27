Obituary: Larry Eugene Barghultz

Larry Eugene Barghultz, age 81, of Great Falls was called home to Heaven on May 24, 2022, with his loving family by his side, after suffering a massive stroke. He was born February 17, 1941, in Roundup, MT the son of Adolph Barghultz and Mary (Adolph) Barghultz. Larry grew up on the family ranch in Roundup before going into the United States Air Force at age 18.

The Air Force sent him to Tripoli, Libya, After his time in Tripoli, he was stationed at Dow AFB, in Bangor, Maine. During his time in Bangor, he met the love of his life, Linda Walker. They were married April 5, 1965. They welcomed a daughter, Tawny Marie, while in Bangor, and in 1968 made the move to Montana. They welcomed another daughter, Michelle Lynn, in 1970.

While in Montana, Larry worked in sales prior to joining the Montana Air National Guard, where he became a beloved recruiter. During his time with MANG, he had a passion and a gift for inspiring young students by teaching motivational classes called Increasing Human Effectiveness (The Power of Positive Thinking). He traveled all over the state teaching this program to high school students and fellow members of the military. He retired from MANG in 1998.

After many years of riding bulls and bucking horses, rodeo remained an important part of his life. Other activities he enjoyed included raising English Setters and bird hunting. They entered competition dog trials where they saw many wins for performance. In fact, Larry was the founder of the Golden Triangle Sporting Dog Club. He enjoyed all outdoor activities and was an avid fly fisherman, hunter, photographer, and cyclist. Physical fitness was very important to him.