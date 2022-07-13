Obituary: Larry Louis Peterson

Larry Louis Peterson, age 76, passed away on July 7, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Great Falls Montana on March 12, 1946, to parents Edward “Louie” and Marie Peterson.

Larry served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1966. He worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Civil Service Supply from 1968 to 1999. He worked as a real estate agent in his later years. He enjoyed hunting and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Roxie Peterson; sister, Bonnie Haman; sons, Merle Travis and Dusty Peterson; grandchildren, Preston, Sya, and Rikki; and his dog, Isaac.