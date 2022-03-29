Watch
Obituary: Laura Lee Herman

May 17, 1966 - March 24, 2022
Laura Lee Herman, 55, was born May 17, 1966, in Chester, Montana. After fighting mental illness her whole life, and cancer in the last few months, Laura is finally at peace in the arms of her heavenly Father.

She is survived by her parents, Roger and Dorothy Herman; sons, Robert (Nikki) Herman and Nicholas Gibbs; daughter, Stephanie Herman; and grandchildren, Skyla, Jarod, Josie, Ashanti, and Maddie.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

