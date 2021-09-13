Obituary: Laura Lee Walker Carr

Laura Lee Walker Carr passed away on Sept 1, 2021, at Benefis with her loving family at her side. Born on December 10, 1959, Laura grew up and attended schools in Great Falls, and except for a little while in Arkansas and Washington, she lived in Great Falls most of her life.

Laura loved to make people laugh with her dry sense of humor and funny jokes. She had a quick wit and comeback to anything anyone could dish out. She cared greatly for the ones she loved.

She will be deeply missed by her 2 sons, Jeremiah Walker and Joseph Friese both of Great Falls; brothers, Lee, John, Bruce Houle, and Gary Walker; sister, Carole Houle; grandchildren, Jereah Lee Walker, Jonie Rae Dubois and Brayden Lane Walker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunties and uncles.