Obituary: Laura Mae Wing Hill

Laura Mae Wing Hill, 73, of Great Falls passed away on September 15, 2022, due to a stroke. To many, she was known as “Indian.” She was born on October 10, 1948, in Fort Belknap, MT to Mary Louise Talks Different and Joseph John Wing.

In 1970, she moved from Fort Belknap to Great Falls where she met a friend for life, William McGillis. They became parents to two little girls, Billie Jo, AKA “Jodi,” and Stephanie Rae. She later met Chris Hill whom she married in 2013. Indian worked at hotels as a housekeeper until 2011.

Indian always did the best she could to be a good daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had many interests involving antique cars. She attended car shows and stock car races. She was passionate about her Indian songs, pow-wows, church, public galleries, her grandchildren, and her little dogs, Sadie and Clover.