Obituary: Laureen "Laurie" Anne Hawley

On July 15, 2023, Laureen Anne Hawley passed away peacefully from her body in her home and ascended into Heaven where she has been welcomed by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Laurie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 16, 1957, to Frank and Rose Mary Derenne. She graduated from Elcho High School in 1976.

After high school, she immediately joined the United States Air Force and did her bootcamp in San Antonio, Texas. While in training a young buck by the name of Jack Hawley was impressed at how fast Laurie finished chow beating out all the boys and girls in the foodcourt! So much so that he told himself “I need to meet this amazingly talented woman!” and soon after that they fell in love. Jack and Laurie married December 21, 1976, and they had one son together, Jack Hawley Jr.

Jack and Laurie were stationed in many places including Las Vegas, NV; Madrid, Spain (Where Jack Jr. was born); Boston, MA; Zweibrucken, Germany; Bentwaters, England; then finally Great Falls, Montana, where Laurie retired in 1997 after 20 years of service with the United States Air Force. She remained employed through the military and worked as a Contractor/Civil Services at base supply for the next 27 years. With a grand total of 47 years employed, she planned on fully retiring in January of 2024, and looked forward to visiting many places all over the world.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, painting, gardening, and had a huge love for dogs. Her dogs were such a blessing to her in life and she committed a large amount of time raising a total of 8 dogs from 1986 until her passing. She loved visits with her grandchildren and spending time with her son and daughter-in-law.

Laurie leaves behind her husband, Jack Hawley; son, Jack Hawley Jr.; stepdaughter, Jennifer Hawley; daughter-in-law, Jonalyn Hawley; 5 grandkids, Anabel, Beckham, Samuel and Akiana Hawley, and Alexis Allen; mother Rose Mary Derenne; brother, Larry Derenne; stepbrothers, Dany and Ron Weber; stepsisters, Carla Schneider and Denise Schmidt; many friends that were dear to her heart, two in particular, Joe Fletcher and Agnes Nellons; whom both stood by her side devoting much time during her last few months here on earth.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter