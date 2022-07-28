Obituary: Laurel Lee Dodgson Christensen

Laurel Lee Dodgson Christensen passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2022. Laurel was born on December 23, 1941 to Frank and Blanche (Woods) Dodgson in Butte, Montana. She was raised in Wise River, Montana, then later in Deer Lodge, graduating from Powell County High School.

On August 19, 1961, Laurel married Gerald Reilly; the couple would go on to share 11 years and 1 child together. After their divorce, Laurel shared marriages with Don Nyguist and Wayne Christensen, before settling down with Tom Wadsworth; The couple spent 20 years of marriage together.

Laurel was employed as a bookkeeper for a variety of establishments, such as the Clark Fork Veterinary Clinic in Deer Lodge, the Great Falls Veterinary Service, and Great Falls Livestock.