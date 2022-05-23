Obituary: Laurel "Sue" Susan Carlbom

On Monday, May 16, 2022, our loving mother and grandmother, Laurel Susan Carlbom, "Sue" passed away. Sue was born June 20, 1951, in Spokane, Washington to Harlan LeRoy and Eileen Ruth (Dunavan) Wise.

In 1973, she married Lee Carlbom in Turner, Montana. The following August they moved to his hometown of Conrad where Lee started Montana Appliance Refrigeration and Heating. Joshua Lee was born in 1978 and Heidi Elizabeth completed the family in 1980.

In 1982, Lee decided they would buy Sun Canyon Lodge & Outfitting west of Augusta. They owned and operated the Lodge and backcountry camps until Josh took over the operation in 2005. Lee passed away in 2007.

In May of 2014, Sue married Dale Sheldon and moved back to Conrad where they were both active with the Pondera Arts Council. Dale passed away in 2020 and Sue made her way back to Augusta to be closer to her grandchildren.