Obituary: Laurie Ann Keaton

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our mother, Laurie. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on November 8, 2023. She was born in Florida to Sidney and Mary Lou Beauchamp. She was well traveled early on, living in Japan, and growing up in Hawaii with her sister and brother, where she graduated from Kailua High School.

During her time in Oahu, she met and married her first husband, Derek, they had a daughter and a son. They later divorced and Laurie moved to Arizona where she met her second husband, Michael, they moved to Germany, where she worked on the Ramstein Air Force Base and together they had a son. After 10 years of marriage, they divorced.

She met the love of her life, Perry while in Germany. They married in Florida and in 1994 the whole family moved to Great Falls. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. She spent many years in the hospitality industry, you probably spoke to her at JCPenney’s, if not there then Joe’s Place or Ryan’s Station. Her heart was as big as the ocean is deep, her laugh infectious, and her smile always lit up a room.

She loved to craft, listen to music, and dance. She was beautiful, strong, independent, and humble. She loved her purple hair, and you never caught her without a ring on every finger and bracelets up her arm. Her greatest joy was her family. She beamed with pride whenever she spoke of her children and grandchildren. She deeply loved her husband and her doggies.

Laurie leaves behind her husband, Perry Keaton; daughter, Lani (Justin); sons, Matthew (Britney) and Sidney; grandchildren, Cameron (Cassie), Emma, Ava, Grace, Ethan, Sophia, Matilda, Keaton, Kathlina (Lucas), Mariah, and Gabe; mother, Mary Lou Beauchamp; and brother, Wayne Sidney (Jennifer) Beauchamp.

