Obituary: Laurie Lynn Campbell

Laurie Lynn Campbell, 64 of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2022, with her family by her side. Laurie was born on October 21st, 1957 in San Diego, CA, to Dale and Ida (Sauke) Johnson.

Though born in California, Laurie was raised in Simms, Fort Shaw and Cascade, MT. She attended local schools, graduating from Cascade High School in 1976. One evening while at Bert and Ernie’s in Great Falls, Laurie met the love of her life, Brian Campbell. The young couple were married in Cascade, MT on August 25th, 1979; They shared 43 years of marriage and one son.

Laurie Campbell, my mother, was priceless. She lived to serve her family and Jesus. She was a wonderful partner to my father, a caring mother, an amazing grandmother to her three grandkids, and a compassionate leader. She lived to honor God and died with no regrets. To her last breath, her greatest desire was to do God’s work in loving others and helping them find their way back to God. She not only talked the talk, but she also walked the walk. Everyone that knew Laurie was better for it.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband Brian, son Justin, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandkids Eli, Evie and Caleb, sisters Kim and Toni. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

