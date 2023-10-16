Obituary: LaVerne C Mangold

LaVerne C. “Sis” (Takala) Mangold, 92 passed away peacefully on September 30, 2023 surrounded by family. Born at home on August 15, 1931 in Sand Coulee, Montana to Frank and Fanny (Luoma) Takala, she was one of six children. As a child, Sis loved spending time with her siblings and cousins. After graduating from Simms High School in 1949, she attended the College of Great Falls. Mom then worked at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls on the surgical unit. During retirement, she sampled at Buttrey’s seeing familiar faces, as well as making new friends.

She was introduced to Leon Mangold on a blind date and they married on November 16, 1952. Our mom was a devoted wife to Leon for 62 years. LaVerne loved spending time teaching her four children about what’s important in life; kindness, giving back and doing the right thing. Sometimes we learned the hard way! Mom enjoyed Bridge Club with friends and playing Pinochle with family. When her daughters were young, she taught Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Sunday school. For years, our mom and dad took us kids to Sun River Canyon to the family cabin and later to Sun Canyon Lodge. It was one of her favorite places.

She dearly loved her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives whether babysitting, hosting slumber parties at the farm, baking, gardening, or attending their school events. Holidays at the Mangold house were filled with good food, lots of family, neighbors and yes, people with no place to go.

LaVerne moved to Grandview Assisted Living and eventually to Eastview as her health care needs changed. She was a known fashionista evidenced by her stylish décor and inviting studio apartment. Our mom made a point to dress up every day even on days when she didn’t feel well as she felt that how you look dictates how you feel.

LaVerne is survived by three daughters-Marla Embody (Doug), Lori Ann Bushly (Mike) and Shelley Oksness (Bob); 8 grandchildren-Zach, Jessica, Ryan B., Shane, Brooke, Britney, Lindsey (Ryan S.), Meggan; 8 great-grandchildren-Nathan, Elizabeth, Lilian, Rafe, Avery, Cash, Taylor and Hopelyn; Brother Larry Takala (Jacqie); Sister-in-laws JoAnn Mangold and Penny Takala.

