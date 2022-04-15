Obituary: Lawrence Bruce Gebert

Larry Gebert was simply an amazing human being. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and friend. Larry is best known as a meteorologist for Boise’s KTVB television station for the past 30 years and for his tireless commitment to charity work. Larry passed away April 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after suffering complications from a heart attack.

Larry adored his family. He loved water skiing, camping, cooking or going to dinner with his wife Julie and sons Austin, Michael and David and their spouses and friends.

Larry adored his KTVB family. He was always there to lend an ear, manual labor, a ride, solid advice, or to tell a really long story. He was also known to invite co-workers who were far from their families over for Christmas morning or Thanksgiving dinner.

Larry adored serving the local communities. Every year he would emcee/auctioneer 80 or so fundraisers and community events. He helped charities raise millions of dollars. The Great Polar Bear Challenge for Make-A-Wish Idaho was near and dear to Larry’s heart. Over 20 years, Larry helped raise $517,000.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Julie, sons Austin Gebert, Michael di Donato and wife Nicole, and David di Donato and wife Ashley, mother Marie Gebert and brothers John and Glenn Gebert. He is preceded in death by his father Floyd Gebert and brother Steve Gebert.