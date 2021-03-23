Obituary: Lawrence Herzog

Lawrence Herzog, 88, lifetime resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 17, 2021. Lawrence was born August 5, 1932, to Charles and Mary Herzog (Tinelli). Following his graduation from Great Falls High School in 1951, Lawrence enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country in the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Lawrence began his lifetime career with Meadow Gold Dairy.

He married the love of his life Donna Joy Olds and together they welcomed four boys: Scott, Brian, Brett, and Jeff. Lawrence took great pride in his family and nothing gave him more pleasure than to be in the presence of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. With a passion for hunting and fishing, Lawrence passed along his love for the outdoors to his sons and grandchildren. Lawrence loved to garden and was always ready for a round of golf with his buddies or a snowmobile ride with his boys.