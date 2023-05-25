Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" Dexter Fauque

On the date of May 12, 2023, at 7:28 AM, Lawrence “Larry” Dexter Fauque passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 59 years and his children by his side. Larry was born in Shelby, MT on July 11, 1942, to Joe and Mildred Fauque. He was raised in Sunburst, MT on the Ohio Oil Camp with his sister and brother. After graduation from North Toole County High School, he went on to begin the journey of becoming one of the best science teachers in the world.

He attended the College of Great Falls where he majored in Biology and minored in Chemistry and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. On September 7, 1963, Larry married the love of his life Maria Kubis. They began their family soon after, raising and nurturing four children. Over the next several years, Larry continued to pursue his master’s degree in biology, eventually earning his master’s from The University of Montana.

Larry received his first teaching job at Hingham High School, where he taught from 1964-1969. It was at this point that Larry decided to return to his stomping grounds in Sunburst, MT where he spent the next 40 years educating, influencing, and mentoring hundreds of students. It was there that Larry gave life to the Individualized Science Investigation program, where over the years he led and accompanied 77 students to international science fairs, and taught the subjects Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Botany, Zoology, Genetics, Microbiology, Earth Science, and Physical Science.

Upon Larry’s retirement in 2009, he was bestowed the honor of having the grand award at the Montana State Science Fair named after him. In 2016, the lab at NTCHS, that Larry spent thousands of hours in, was dedicated, being named The Larry Fauque Science Center.

When Larry was not doing what he was born to do at the school, he loved to spend time with his family, fish, mow, tinker in his yard and shop, help his brother on the farm, and watch the Yankees, Griz, and Fighting Irish.

Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Maria; children, Michelle (Chris) Field, Paul (Jennifer), Jeff (Janice), and Kim (Shawn) Balog; sister, DaRae; brother, Randy; eight beautiful grandchildren, Bailey, Dakota, Lacey, Mackenzie, Hattie, Spencer, Cameren, and Addie; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



