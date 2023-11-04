Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" Gene Delaney

Lawrence “Larry” Gene Delaney, 78, of Garrison, MT tragically left us two years ago on January 25, 2022, due to Covid. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

Born on Halloween day in 1943 to Lawrence and Viola Delaney in Sydney, MT, Larry was a brilliant, creative, and stubborn man who could build, craft, or fix anything. All who knew Larry, admired his hospitality, delicious food, wonderful sense of humor, lively storytelling, and compassionate ear. He was also a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife, Dianne, of 38 years.

Larry is survived by his children Rocky Delaney, Rhonda Tiedemann, Renee Wright, Aaron Delaney, Shannon Delaney-Wooldridge, Wendy Delaney, and Amanda “Rayne” Stolz, and his siblings Donald Delaney, James “Jim” Delaney, Kay Delaney, and Cathrine Satra.

