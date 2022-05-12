Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" Richard McCain, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” Richard McCain, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Great Falls, Montana, on May 10, 2022, after a long battle with melanoma. Larry was born on March 9, 1949, in Ventura, California.

Larry met the love of his life, Mary Christine “Chris” Gillis, in 1966. They married in November 1969, and they had two loving daughters, Laura and Jeanine. In 1979, Larry followed his dream to move his family to Montana, where he had spent summer vacations near his mother’s hometown of Havre throughout childhood.

Larry was a US Army Veteran, serving for two years stateside during the Vietnam War. Upon honorable discharge in 1971, he used his artistic talents to begin his long career in the advertising business. He eventually started his own successful advertising agency in Great Falls, where he designed print media, radio, and television ads for nearly thirty years.

Larry was a musician at heart. He was a very talented guitar player and singer, playing in numerous bands over the years. He and his wife, Christine, formed a duo and specialized in dance music at clubs, weddings, private events, and parties around the region from 1993 to 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine McCain; daughters Laura McCain of Great Falls and Jeanine McCain of Colorado; sister Pam Reithmeier of Corona, California; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.