Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" Rock

Lawrence”Larry” Ronald Rock, 85, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana with his family at his side. Larry was a quiet man who was dedicated to his family.

He was born February 26, 1937, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Lorenz Roman Rock and Ida Sophie Lambert. After the death of his mother in 1945, his father was no longer able to care for the children. Larry was cared for by a combination of extended family and foster care until his enlistment into the Marine Corp in 1955. Life’s travels took him to Southern California. While there, he met the love of his life, Dollie Corrigeux. They have been married for 58 years and together they raised four children.

Larry worked in a variety of jobs throughout his life, including, truck driver, mechanic, logger, cook, bartender, farmhand, property manager, and receiving clerk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly tying, and woodworking. He especially enjoyed the company of his dogs and had several in succession that were all named Buddy.