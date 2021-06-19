Obituary: Lawrence Walter (Wally) Larson Jr.

Lawrence Walter Larson Jr. (Wally) was born in Conrad, Montana to Lawrence Walter Larson Sr. and Donna L. Henrickson on October 2nd, 1969.

Wally passed away in Billings, MT on June 14th, 2021.

Wally and Jana met in 2003 and were married on September 25th, 2010 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Wally’s passions were truck driving, spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. You could catch Wally in his free time outside barbequing, eating, laughing, camping, and dancing with his wife to Amarillo By Morning.

He is survived by his wife Jana Larson of Vaughn MT, his brother Andrew Smith of Montana, sister Amber Larson of Idaho, 5 children; Serina Waggoner (Beaux) of Idaho, Cody Larson of Washington, Caila Rutkowski (Tony) of Oklahoma, Christa Larson of Washington, Jacob McCrea of Montana, and his 10 grandchildren.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Donna, and his sister Tami Larson.